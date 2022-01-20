Critical Analysis: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) vs. Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 37.92% 14.25% 1.47% Truist Financial 25.94% 12.11% 1.44%

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 3.23 $15.35 million $1.12 8.03 Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.53 $4.48 billion $4.24 15.23

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FNCB Bancorp and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 1 7 5 0 2.31

Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $67.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Truist Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

