Critical Analysis: IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

IMV has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IMV and Acasti Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -14,569.68% -118.77% -77.58% Acasti Pharma N/A -15.78% -14.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of IMV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IMV and Acasti Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 3 2 0 2.40 Acasti Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

IMV currently has a consensus price target of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 151.63%. Acasti Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Acasti Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than IMV.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMV and Acasti Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $220,000.00 459.38 -$26.02 million ($0.45) -2.73 Acasti Pharma $200,000.00 283.44 -$19.68 million ($0.45) -2.84

Acasti Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IMV. Acasti Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acasti Pharma beats IMV on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities. Its drug candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a targeted T cell therapy that has completed multiple phases 1 and 1b trials generating results in late-stage ovarian cancer and relapsed/refractory DLBCL (Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma) where it has identified a predictive biomarker. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on May 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

