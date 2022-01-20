Critical Comparison: EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) & Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get EZCORP alerts:

This table compares EZCORP and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $729.55 million 0.46 $8.61 million $0.16 37.75 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 1.18% 3.17% 1.73% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EZCORP and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

EZCORP beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The Other International segment includes the consumer finance activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.