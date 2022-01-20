Critical Review: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.44 $9.66 million $0.23 7.61 Zillow Group $3.34 billion 4.11 -$162.12 million ($0.87) -61.91

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 31.62% 14.89% 10.70% Zillow Group -4.36% -3.07% -1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Global and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Heritage Global currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.70%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $175.17, indicating a potential upside of 225.23%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Heritage Global.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

