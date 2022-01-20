Crocs, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.56.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $113.52 on Thursday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 577.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

