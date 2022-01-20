Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.56.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,125,000 after buying an additional 492,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,125,000 after buying an additional 492,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,115,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,858,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

