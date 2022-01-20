Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.11

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.11 and traded as high as C$18.27. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.07, with a volume of 102,933 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

