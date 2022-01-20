Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.47 and last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 364205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.81.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

