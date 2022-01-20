Crown Advisors Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. BlueLinx comprises about 2.4% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of BlueLinx worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 545.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $96.63.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

