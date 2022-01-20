Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Federal Agricultural Mortgage comprises approximately 1.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.58. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

