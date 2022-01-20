Crown Market Cap Tops $1.13 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $5,072.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,347.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.00884614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00256640 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003961 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,911,591 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

