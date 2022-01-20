Crowny Tops 1-Day Volume of $174,823.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowny has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $174,823.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.88 or 0.07291279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,867.90 or 1.00034545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00063336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

