Crypterium Market Cap Tops $10.35 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $1.59 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,551,488 coins and its circulating supply is 81,553,937 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

