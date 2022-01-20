Crypto.com Coin Price Hits $0.42 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and approximately $182.69 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00110614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

