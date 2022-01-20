Cryptonovae (YAE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $59,334.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.00 million and $59,334.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.98 or 0.07417574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00061796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,360.63 or 1.00031819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00064499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,677,788 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

