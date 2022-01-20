CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0027 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $859,476.01 and $339.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00201821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00426707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.