CryptoZoon Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.94 or 0.07312909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00059944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.45 or 0.99965441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007683 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 769,312,783 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.