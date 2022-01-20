CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.24. 18,183,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,972,804. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

