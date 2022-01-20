Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFR opened at $135.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $91.23 and a 52-week high of $143.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

