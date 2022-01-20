CumStar (CUMSTAR) Price Tops $0.0000

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One CumStar coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CumStar has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CumStar has a market cap of $2.95 million and $679,564.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.81 or 0.07487563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,005.11 or 1.00037945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007928 BTC.

CumStar Coin Profile

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

CumStar Coin Trading

