CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $99.33

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $99.33, but opened at $97.00. CVR Partners shares last traded at $96.83, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,483.25 and a beta of 1.81.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $6.70. The company had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $2.93 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29,300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

