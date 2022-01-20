CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 383,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.