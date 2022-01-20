D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

HEPS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 29,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

