Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $11.28

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $12.26. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 6,893 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 814,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

