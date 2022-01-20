Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,854.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $$7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. Daicel has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $7.10.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

