Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €54.00 by Berenberg Bank

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.94 ($69.25).

BN stock traded down €0.52 ($0.59) during trading on Thursday, reaching €57.16 ($64.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,616,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.22. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

