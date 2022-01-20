DAO Maker Price Down 22.1% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00009718 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $238.24 million and $106.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.46 or 0.07339756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.84 or 0.99974231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007705 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

