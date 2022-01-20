DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 7,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,616. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.28. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 313,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,293,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 157,757 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

