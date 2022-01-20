DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Cut to $11.50

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 2,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,616. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 157,757 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

