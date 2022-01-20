Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of Darling Ingredients worth $45,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 316.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

