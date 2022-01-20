Dash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $195.23 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $195.23 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for $117.41 or 0.00301664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018595 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008046 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,537,769 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

