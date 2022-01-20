Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 3,906 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $524,732.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,794. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -928.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.31.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.