Datamine (DAM) Trading Down 14.2% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $264,743.58 and $13,722.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00320051 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007945 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.11 or 0.01340996 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003810 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,349 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.