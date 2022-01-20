Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading Up 24.7% This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $574,086.52 and approximately $2,240.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.60 or 0.07264413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,639.22 or 0.99929086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,071,136 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

