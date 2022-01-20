David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Booking stock traded up $56.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,433.64. 557,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 268.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,326.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,319.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Booking by 1,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

