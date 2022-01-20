Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Acquires $619,297.54 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ai Day1 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95.

DAWN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 250,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,528. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

