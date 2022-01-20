Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Acquires $619,297.54 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ai Day1 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95.
DAWN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 250,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,528. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
