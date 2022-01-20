Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Ai Day1 Llc Acquires 4,615 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Day1 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 250,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.