Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Ai Day1 Llc Acquires 4,615 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ai Day1 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54.
Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 250,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
