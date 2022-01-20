Decentral Games Hits Market Cap of $188.14 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $188.14 million and $1.85 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 384,747,275 coins and its circulating supply is 380,884,638 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

