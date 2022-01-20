Decentraland Market Capitalization Reaches $5.21 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and $196.23 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $2.85 or 0.00006639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00113818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,878,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,513,235 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

