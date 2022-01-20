Deeper Network Hits Market Cap of $117.20 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $117.20 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.46 or 0.07339756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.84 or 0.99974231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.