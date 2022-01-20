DEEPSPACE Trading Down 13.6% This Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $50,904.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.75 or 0.07475087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,984.14 or 1.00010978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00065641 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007911 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

