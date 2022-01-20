Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

NYSE:DE opened at $371.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

