Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 20.5%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN)’s stock price rose 20.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 394,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 112,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$42.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

