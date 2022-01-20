DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $455,383.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.17 or 0.07452685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00062896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,816.37 or 1.00395224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007928 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,293,213 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.