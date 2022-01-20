DeHive (DHV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $404,124.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $504,352.92 and approximately $404,124.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.66 or 0.07452521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00063474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,226.42 or 0.99628872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00066302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007871 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

