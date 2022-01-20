Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,862 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $292,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50.

DK traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 1,404,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Barclays increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,051,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $10,176,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

