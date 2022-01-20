Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €139.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €139.00 ($157.95) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €156.31 ($177.63).

Shares of ETR:DHER traded up €1.60 ($1.82) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €78.54 ($89.25). 750,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €113.23. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($161.31).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

