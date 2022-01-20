Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the transportation company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

DAL opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

