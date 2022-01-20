Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT)’s share price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 2,722,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,677,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.43 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £33.74 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 25.00 and a quick ratio of 25.00.

Deltic Energy Company Profile (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include a portfolio of approximately 16 independent prospects in the Southern Gas Basin and two licenses in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

