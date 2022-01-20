DePay (DEPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $36,894.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.25 or 0.07327395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00060465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.26 or 0.99728727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007582 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.